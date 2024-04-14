Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar intensify poll campaign in Pune

Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, the sisters-in-law and the two key candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls against each other from the Baramati parliamentary seat may have many things uncommon except the clan they belong to. However, their approach to respective election campaigns has drawn many similarities. On Saturday, Sunetra Pawar (C) campaigned in Hinjewadi area. (HT PHOTO)

With the upcoming Lok Sabha election just three weeks away, these two candidates vying for the Baramati seat are adopting a similar approach, balancing their campaign efforts between urban parts on weekends and rural areas during weekdays.

Acknowledging the logistical challenges of reaching maximum voters in urban areas during weekdays, candidates have embraced this pragmatic approach. Weekdays are dedicated to intensive rural engagement, with candidates ensuring daily visits to different assembly constituencies.

On Saturday, both Sule and Pawar were in the western part of the city, mostly spending time through large housing societies where residents are available at weekends. Sule visited areas such as Bavdhan and Dhayari while Pawar was in Sus, Mhalunge, and Hinjewadi, where one of India’s largest Information Technology (IT) parks is located.

These and other areas of Pune’s western and southern part fall under the Khadakwasla assembly segment which is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

At Blue Ridge Housing Society in Hinjewadi, residents expected Sunetra Pawar to be in touch once elected. “Even if you had not said this, I would have assured you that I promise to be in touch with all residents in not just this but other areas under the Baramati constituency,” said Sunetra Pawar.

In most areas the two candidates have been visiting, residents highlight hyper-local issues they are facing and would expect their Member of Parliament to resolve this.

In Dhayari when Sule arrived, Reshama Sayyad, a local resident highlighted that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the frequency of PMPML and State Transport buses has gone down. To this, Sule responded by saying, “I will follow up with respective authorities and resolve this issue.”

In a departure from traditional campaign tactics, both Sule and Pawar are eschewing large rallies in favour of personalised interactions. Home visits and small-scale meetings with party workers and citizens have become the norm for them, said workers from both sides, adding that direct engagement and personalised dialogue with voters are becoming more helpful than big rallies.

Last weekend too, both Sule and Pawar spent two days in urban parts meeting people and seeking votes.

As the battle for Baramati is going to be one of the fiercest this time, both sides have been making every possible attempt and reaching out to the maximum possible electorate before the poll date.

Baramati with its 23.15 lakh total electorate goes to polls on May 7.

Last Saturday, Pawar embarked on a visit to various housing societies in the Hinjewadi area, following her previous engagements in Taljai hil, Dhankawadi and Ambegaon. Supriya Sule on the other hand was in Warje, Phursungi and Tathawade areas.

As the electoral battle intensifies, candidates are navigating the intricacies of urban-rural dynamics with astuteness and agility. By striking a balance between weekend urban campaigns and weekday rural outreach, they aim to resonate with diverse voter demographics and address the concerns of every constituency.