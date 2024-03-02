Supriya Sule denies declaring herself as Baramati LS candidate

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday posted a status message on her messaging app, which was construed as her announcement as a nominee of ‘Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar’ party for upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Baramati constituency. Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule.(File)

Sule uploaded a status message on the messaging platform having a ballot-like cutout with her name, picture, constituency, and party’s symbol of a man blowing a trumpet (tutari). As the screenshots of the message went viral, Sule clarified that she had only sought nomination from the party for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Sule has been representing the Baramati constituency for three terms, and the party is likely to field her again from the same seat with Sule and her father, Sharad Pawar already reviewing preparations for upcoming polls.

“I have not announced my candidature. The message which is being referred to only suggests I am seeking nomination from my party for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat,” Sule said.

This time, Sule is likely to face a stern challenge from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar.