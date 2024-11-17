Surge in election-linked violent incidents

In the wake of upcoming assembly polls, the state has witnessed a surge in election-related crimes, with at least five cases recorded across the state. This disturbing trend has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the electoral process. This disturbing trend has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the electoral process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a recent incident, clashes were reported on Wednesday in Nashik and Jalgaon districts. In Nashik’s Hirawadi area, BJP and NCP-SP workers engaged in an altercation over alleged money distribution to influence voters. NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule approached Nashik’s Police Commissioner for action. Meanwhile, in Jalgaon’s Muktainagar area, Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked NCP-SP workers, leading to injuries. Rohini Khadse, an NCP-SP candidate, staged a protest at Bodwad police station over alleged police inaction.

Another violent confrontation occurred in Nashik on Friday at Hanuman Chowk, where BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane accused individuals of distributing money. The altercation escalated when Shahane’s associates were attacked with sharp weapons, prompting intervention from Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters. BJP MLA Seema Hiray and senior leader Pankaja Munde criticized the violence, with Munde stating, “Such incidents during an election, especially when a woman is contesting, are highly condemnable. I have asked the police to register an attempt to murder case.”

In Pune district, NCP (SP) candidate and sitting MLA Ashok Pawar alleged that his 30-year-old son was kidnapped and forced to record an obscene video with an unidentified woman.

The incident, reported on November 9, led to an FIR at Shirur police station. According to the complaint, Rushiraj Pawar was lured by Bhau Kolpe under the pretext of meeting potential party supporters. He was then taken to a bungalow, confined, and forced to undress. Police have charged four individuals under sections of the IPC and BNS, with the accused claiming they were offered ₹10 crores to make the video viral.

In another incident in Ahmednagar, BJP leader Vasant Deshmukh was booked for making derogatory remarks against Jayashree Thorat, daughter of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, during a rally organized by Sujay Vikhe Patil. This sparked a clash between supporters of both parties, resulting in arrests and cases against Congress workers for staging an illegal protest outside Sangamnagar police station.

In Jogeshwari, Mumbai, tensions flared when two factions of the Shiv Sena clashed on Tuesday night. Despite police intervention, wooden sticks and stones were hurled during a protest by Sena (UBT) workers outside Matoshree Club over alleged money distribution. The incident resulted in injuries and three FIRs filed, including charges of attempt to murder and molestation.

Political analyst Mahesh Sane attributed such incidents to the competitive nature of elections. “Fierce battles often lead to attention-seeking actions. When political points run dry, such altercations emerge towards the end of the campaign,” he said, highlighting the ongoing split within major parties as a contributing factor.

Former DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Praveen Dixit, emphasised the importance of impartial police investigations. “The police must first establish the facts before registering cases, as rivalries can lead to false accusations. Caution is crucial in such politically charged situations,” he advised.

While police have assured the public of stringent action to curb violence, opposition parties have criticised the government for failing to maintain law and order during the election period.

The rise in poll-related crimes underscores the need for vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard the democratic process. Citizens deserve the right to vote without fear of violence or intimidation, and authorities must ensure free and fair elections.