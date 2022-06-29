Survey of bulk waste generators by Pune civic body raises confusion among officials, residents
Pune: To effectively deal with 744 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated within civic limits, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun a survey to cover housing societies and deal with garbage disposal at source. However, confusion prevails among sanitary health workers and residents.
Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “The survey of bulk waste generation covering housing societies having more than 150 flats has started across the city. We will take action against societies not treating sewage on their premises.”
But sanitary health inspectors claim that they have been informed to check societies having 50 flats and above.
“We began survey of bulk waste generators in societies having more than 50 flats in Wanowrie-Ramtekdi area. In two days, we surveyed 42 societies, and found 27 have operational bulk waste generators and served notice to 15 where it was non-operational,” said Nisar Mujawar, senior sanitary inspector.
A sanitary inspector in Aundh Baner ward office said that the office is waiting for a circular to cover societies with 50 to 80 flats. “There was an official meeting to discuss heavy load of wet garbage collected from societies. We will be serving notice to housing societies where bulk waste generator in not in working condition,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Many housing societies are unaware of the survey.
“We have not been informed of any such survey. Our society is of less than 80 flats and do not have a bulk waste generator. Will we also be penalised?” said a housing society resident living in Ward 21.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics