Survey of bulk waste generators by Pune civic body raises confusion among officials, residents

Pune: To effectively deal with 744 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated within civic limits, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun a survey to cover housing societies and deal with garbage disposal at source. However, confusion prevails among sanitary health workers and residents.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “The survey of bulk waste generation covering housing societies having more than 150 flats has started across the city. We will take action against societies not treating sewage on their premises.”

But sanitary health inspectors claim that they have been informed to check societies having 50 flats and above.

“We began survey of bulk waste generators in societies having more than 50 flats in Wanowrie-Ramtekdi area. In two days, we surveyed 42 societies, and found 27 have operational bulk waste generators and served notice to 15 where it was non-operational,” said Nisar Mujawar, senior sanitary inspector.

A sanitary inspector in Aundh Baner ward office said that the office is waiting for a circular to cover societies with 50 to 80 flats. “There was an official meeting to discuss heavy load of wet garbage collected from societies. We will be serving notice to housing societies where bulk waste generator in not in working condition,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Many housing societies are unaware of the survey.

“We have not been informed of any such survey. Our society is of less than 80 flats and do not have a bulk waste generator. Will we also be penalised?” said a housing society resident living in Ward 21.