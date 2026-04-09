Suspected rabid stray dog bites five in Kothrud

A suspected rabid stray dog bit five people in Kothrud’s DP Road area before dying, prompting a swift joint response from police, health officials, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday. This incident follows a recent tragedy in Chakan, which is in the Pune district, where a woman died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on March 16. On inquiry, doctors found that all three had been bitten at nearly the same location, raising suspicion of a larger threat. (FILE)

The incident in Kothrud came to light when three victims reportedly visited the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) within a short span on the same day seeking treatment for dog bites. On inquiry, doctors found that all three had been bitten at nearly the same location, raising suspicion of a larger threat.

Sensing urgency, Dr Jyotsna Bhosale from the hospital’s emergency department alerted the Alankar police station, prompting immediate police intervention.

Acting on the alert, senior police inspector Ulhas Kadam coordinated with civic officials, while police teams reached out to the PMC. A dog-catching squad was deployed, and after a search operation, the suspected animal was traced near Mahalaxmi Lawns.

Further investigation revealed that the dog had bitten two more individuals, bringing the total number of victims to five.

The dog died while being transported for observation and is being treated as a suspected rabies case, officials said.

PMC’s chief veterinary officer, Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, said the civic body acted promptly after receiving the complaint. “The dog-catching team was dispatched immediately. The animal was located within a couple of hours, but died en route. We are treating it as a suspected rabid dog,” she said.

Surveillance in the area has been intensified, and all affected individuals have been advised to complete the full course of anti-rabies treatment, they said.

Health experts warned that the situation could have escalated into a serious public health emergency if not detected in time. “Immediate administration of anti-rabies vaccination following a dog bite is critical and can prevent the disease. However, once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal,” Dr Bhosale said.

According to PMC data, 29,141 dog bite cases were reported in the city in 2025, while 25,899 cases were reported in 2024, as many as 22,945 cases in 2023, and 16,569 cases in 2022. In 2026, as many as 6,503 cases were reported by February.

Activists and experts have raised concerns about the recent incidents and urged the PMC, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to take preventive steps.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said despite years of sterilisation and vaccination there has been poor implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and lack of accountability in the city. The civic bodies must adopt a scientific, ward-level strategy to ensure 100% sterilisation and vaccination. They should fix garbage mismanagement that feeds stray populations, and strengthen the number of vehicles and rapid response teams. Without a coordinated and transparent approach, citizens will continue to remain at risk.”