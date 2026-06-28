Drug trade can’t survive without police support: Gulab Chand Kataria

Linking enforcement lapses with ground-level inaction, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said drug trafficking thrives on police support, while calling on councillors to spearhead a grassroots anti-drug campaign. Mayor Saurabh Joshi offers a bouquet to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the special House meet on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a special session of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on ‘International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking’, Kataria said illegal narcotics trade “cannot survive even 10 days without the support of police and administration.”

Stating that drug peddlers are now targeting schools and colleges, Kataria asked ward councillors to involve educational institutes, residents welfare associations, women’s groups and youth clubs to build sustained awareness and early intervention mechanisms within communities. He also proposed the formation of drug-free ward committees and suggested converting community centres into activity hubs offering counselling, sports, yoga, skill development and rehabilitation support.

City’s precarious position

He further said Chandigarh sits in a precarious position due to its proximity to border states.

Sharing experiences from visits to border districts, he recounted emotional appeals from mothers seeking to save their children from addiction. “When a young person falls prey to drugs, it weakens not just a family but the entire nation,” he said.

Teens most vulnerable

He appealed to public representatives, teachers, and parents to closely monitor children in the 13-19 age group, describing it as the most vulnerable and formative phase of life.

“Parents must be aware of their children’s company, movements, and behavioural changes. Timely intervention can prevent many from falling into addiction,” he said.

Rehabilitation efforts required

He also called for rehabilitation of those already involved in drug trafficking. “Without dignity and livelihood, there is always a risk of returning to addiction. Skill development and job creation must go hand-in-hand with de-addiction efforts,” he said.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar also addressed the House.