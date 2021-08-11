Sutradhara’s Tales: Nanasaheb Peshwa kick-starts Pune’s development with the Parvati temple complex

1740 served a big blow to the Maratha empire and Peshwa rule over Pune, as Peshwa Bajirao I passed away at Raver Khedi during the Malwa campaign. The passing of the legendary commander and prime minister of the Maratha Empire, who never lost a battle and contributed greatly to the expansion of Maratha territory, left a power vacuum.

His able brother and second-in-command Chimaji Appa, too, passed away within a few months after falling ill.

Balaji Bajirao alias Nanasaheb, born on December 12, 1721, was the eldest son of Bajirao I’s four sons and entered political administration at an early age at Chhatrapati Shahu’s Darbar. Nanasaheb had proven his prowess at diplomacy and administration, as he represented Bajirao at the darbar during Bajirao Peshwa’s military campaigns. He was ably mentored by Chimaji Appa, his uncle, from age of 15 as he frequented the Satara court. After the passing of Bajirao I, his mother, Kashibai and grandmother, Radhabai too, supported him in home and state affairs. At the age of 10, he was married to Gopikabai from the money-lender family of Rastes at Wai, on the recommendation of Chhatrapati Shahu.

Over-ruling the opposition by the Bhosales of Nagpur, Chhatrapati Shahu who was fond of the young Nanasaheb and appointed him as Peshwa on June 25, 1740. Unlike his father Nanasaheb was more of a diplomat and strategist and did not take part in military campaigns of the Marathas.

Nanasaheb Peshwa, advisor to the Maratha empire and devotee of Goddess Parvati. (Saili Datar/HT)

By the age of 19, Nanasaheb Peshwa was quick to establish his command over the administration which increasingly fell upon him due to the old age and ill health of Chhatrapati Shahu.

While Nanasaheb was engaged in serving the Satara throne, he did not neglect the development of Pune. One of the most iconic developments during Nanasaheb’s times, which stands tall even today, is the Parvati temple complex on the hill.

The village of Parvati existed from Shivaji Raje’s times. Archives provide us a reference of one Mahadbhat, son of Mudgal bhat from the family of Purandare, who were given inam of Parvati village. Even today, many residences of the Purandare family are seen in the vicinity. Due to the availability of flat land at the base and its nearness to the river, many Maratha sardars had their military base near Parvati hill.

Before the Peshwas entered the scene, there existed a settlement named Jalakwadi at the base of the hill. Nawaloji Taware was a mother-caring son and was worried about his mother Sakharau’s chronic illness. No medicines helped her which left Navaloji worried. One night, a goddess came into his drams and told him that his mother’s illness will vanish if he serves the goddess with utmost devotion. Navloba searched the hill to finally come across an idol of the goddess Parvati. Nawaloji consecrated the idol and established in it a small shrine. His mother, Sakharau was cured by the goddess’ prasada and news spread far and wide.

Thus, common folks started frequenting the hill temple of folk goddess, Parvati.

This temple, coincidently, came to notice of Kashibai, Bajirao I’s wife which eventually led to expansion of the temple land establishment of the Parvati temple complex.

The story goes that, Nanansaheb peshwa’s mother, Kashibai noticed the hill of Parvati, when she took up residence at a mansion near Mastani bagh, located at the foothill. She was intrigued by the crowds flocking to the hilltop and on enquiry, found out about the temple of Parvati and the devotee, Navaloji Taware Patil. She invited Navaloji Patil and expressed her wish to appeal to goddess Parvati to cure her ailing leg. She also vowed to construct a temple to the goddess if the leg was cured.

The treatment of tirtha from the Goddess Parvati cured Kashibai’s ailing leg. Impressed with the spiritual power of the goddess, she appealed to Nanasaheb Peshwa to complete her vow of building a temple to the goddess. She also made sure that the income from the temple went to Navloji Patil.

Nanasaheb Peshwa decided to establish a shrine on the hill in commemoration of the tutelary deity of the Peshwa family, Mahadev Shiva. Thus, the Panchayatana temple consisting of central idols of Mahadev Shiva, alongwith goddess Parvati, and Ganesha and separate shrines of Suryanarayana, Ganesha, Parvati and Lakshmi - Janardan Vishnu were erected.

Thus, Shiva panchayatana consisting of the Peshwa clan’s five tutelary deities from Shrivardhan, Harihareshwar and Diveagar was established near Pune in 1749.

Chhatrapati Shahu maharaj passed away in December 1749. Legend has it that as a gesture of reverence to Chhatrapati Shahu, Nanasaheb Peshwa brought his khadava (sacred clog) and Shivlinga used in his daily worship, to Pune. He established them under Mahadev Shivalaya on Parvati below the central shivlinga as a mark of respect. Nanasaheb Peshwa personally worshipped for a month after consecration, and continued thought out his life. He often made his residence at Parvati hill to continue the worship and sought solace from troubling political affairs.

The temple started in the year 1747; the idols were ready by 1747 and construction of temple was completed in 1749.

Idols of Ganesha and Parvati were made of gold; that of Shiva was made of silver with Parvati in gold, seated on his thigh. Ornaments were carved on sculptures and inset with various gem stones. Idols were adorned with new and colourful clothes, every day. Prasada was offered three times a day. All the nitya (daily) and naimaittik (occasional) rituals were performed in a strict manner. Temple activities of drum service, recitation of texts and mantras, devotional singing and charity for Brahmins were held on regular basis.

The expense of the construction of the temple complex came to Rs39,977, and for rituals and feasts it was around Rs4,320. Khajagiwale, incharge of the personal affairs of the Peshwas were appointed to look after the management of the Parvati temple complex.

The consecration of idols took place in April 1749 and the complex was named as “Devdeveshwar”. There is some debate about the exact date, but the anniversary of the establishment is celebrated on April 23 every year by the Devdeveshwar Sansthan trust, managing the Parvati complex today.

The fame and prosperity of Devdeveshwar continued to grow. We shall look at the further history, events and the making of the Devdeveshwar complex on Parvati hill in the next column.