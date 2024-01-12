Swachh Survekshan 2023: Pune drops one spot to 10th position

PUNE: Pune fell one spot to 10th place in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the All India Swachh Survekshan ranking - 2023, presented by President Draupadi Murmu in Delhi, on Thursday. Pune fell one spot to 10th place in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the All India Swachh Survekshan ranking - 2023, presented by President Draupadi Murmu in Delhi, on Thursday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

During the 2022 survey, Pune secured 9th rank while neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) secured 13th position – up by five ranks from 18 last year - in the latest report.

Indore and Surat were declared the joint cleanest cities in India while Navi Mumbai which came third in last year’s awards, retained its position.

Saswad in Maharashtra got the cleanest city award for urban centres with less than one lakh population while Patan in Chattisgarh and Lonavla in Maharashtra were the second and third cleanest cities, while neighbouring Baramati secured 18th rank.

Pune also received a five-star rating for garbage free category with an overall score being 8595.20.

In 2021, the PMC’s ranking had improved to five after the civic body found itself in the 17th position in 2020 in the category that had 45 cities.

Congratulating the officials from various local bodies in Pune district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “I congratulate everyone involved in bringing accolades to Pune district in this Swachh survey. We will try and maintain consistency in the work in future.”

In the survey, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh won the top three awards for best-performing states.

Chandigarh walked away with the award for the Best Safaimitra Surakshit Sheher. As many as 110 awards were bestowed during the ceremony.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “As all the citizens and employees work hard, Maharashtra performed well in the Swachh Survekshan awards. Among the clean states, Maharashtra was ranked first.”