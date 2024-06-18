System crash leaves Pune Metro commuters stranded

Pune: Commuters relying on Pune Metro services suffered Tuesday morning due to a major outage in the online ticketing system. Passengers were unable to get tickets despite payment deducted from their accounts. With the system crash, the only options for ticket purchase were cash counters and transactions through bank cards. (HT PHOTO)

The outage affected the metro’s official app, WhatsApp booking service, and ticket booths at stations, leaving chaotic scenes at various stops, including PMC, Deccan Gymkhana, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Pune station, Vanaz, Garware and PCMC. It took around more than three hours to restore the online system.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

With the system crash, the only options for ticket purchase were cash counters and transactions through bank cards.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (public relations and administration), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said, “The payment gateway of the bank that handles Pune Metro’s online ticketing crashed at 9.10 am on Tuesday affecting the services. The bank restored the system at 1.30 pm.”

Sandesh Sawant, a commuter at Pune Railway Station metro stop, said, “No official could give us a satisfactory reply. They advised us to get paper-based tickets from counters.”

Pune Metro Line 3 electrification system active from Thursday

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) Pune Metro Line 3, known as “Puneri Metro”, will run a 33,000-volt AC power cable and a 750-volt DC third rail system at Hinjewadi from Thursday.

“People have been warned against unauthorised entry to electrified areas for safety reasons. The electrification work includes various components like the 33 kV ASS and TSS systems with cables, and the 750 DC third rail traction and stinger systems at Hinjewadi depot,” officials said.

Pune Metro Line 3, running from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is a 23-km elevated rail project connecting the IT hub with the central business district.