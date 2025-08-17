TAIT results still pending three months after exams

It has been over three months since the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) exam was conducted online, yet the results are still pending. The delay has sparked frustration and disappointment among aspirants, many of whom have missed crucial opportunities in the ongoing teacher recruitment process due to the uncertainty surrounding the results. Candidates should remain patient; there is no need to be frustrated. The results will be declared on Tuesday, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) conducted the TAIT exam across 26 districts between May 27 and May 30, and again from June 2 to June 5. The test was administered online, and over 2.28 lakh candidates had registered. Of these, 2.11 lakh actually appeared for the exam.

Initially, the move to conduct the test online was welcomed, as it was expected that results would be declared within a month, far quicker than the offline process. However, despite this promise of efficiency, the results are yet to be announced.

“What is the use of conducting the exam online if the results are released just as late as the offline exams? The authorities declare the result date without further delay,” said Santosh Magar, a TAIT candidate.

The teacher recruitment drive, currently underway in Maharashtra, requires a valid TAIT score. Due to the pending results, many candidates, despite qualifying for other academic requirements, were unable to apply or proceed in the recruitment process.

Particularly affected are final-year students of D.Ed. and B.Ed. programmes that were allowed to appear for the TAIT exam. The academic results were announced by different institutions at different times, which reportedly led to complications in compiling the overall TAIT results.

Many are now demanding accountability and a clear timeline from the State Examination Council.

Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Anuradha Oak said, “The candidates should rely on the instructions provided on the council’s website and not believe the rumors circulating on YouTube channels or social media platforms.”

“Candidates should remain patient; there is no need to be frustrated. The results will be declared on Tuesday. We are actively working on it,” said MSCE chairman Mahesh Palkar.