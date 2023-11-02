News / Cities / Pune News / Take immediate action to prevent pollution in Ramnadi, MPCB tells Pune local bodies

Take immediate action to prevent pollution in Ramnadi, MPCB tells Pune local bodies

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 02, 2023 06:01 PM IST

The MPCB officials visited Ramnadi on October 20 and took samples, which were sent for further study. After the visit, the pollution control board on October 23 wrote to Zilla Parishad, Pune and Grampanchayat Bhugaon directing them to take preventive measures

Despite strict environmental regulations, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has found untreated sewage water is being released into the Ramnadi, polluting the river. The environmental watchdog has now asked the Zilla Parishad and PMC to take preventive measures, said an official.

The two main sewage lines belong to Zilla Parishad are responsible for the pollution and the untreated sewage is being discharged directly into Ramnadi near Cocorico Hotel, which is under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. However, body the local bodies, PMC and Zilla Parishad are unaware of this gross violation.
The two main sewage lines belong to Zilla Parishad are responsible for the pollution and the untreated sewage is being discharged directly into Ramnadi near Cocorico Hotel, which is under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. However, body the local bodies, PMC and Zilla Parishad are unaware of this gross violation. (HT FILE PHOTO)

On October 19, a Bavdhan resident, Advocate Krunnal Gharre complained to the MPCB about the river pollution.

The two main sewage lines belong to Zilla Parishad are responsible for the pollution and the untreated sewage is being discharged directly into Ramnadi near Cocorico Hotel, which is under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. However, body the local bodies, PMC and Zilla Parishad are unaware of this gross violation.

The MPCB officials visited Ramnadi on October 20 and took samples, which were sent for further study. After the visit, the pollution control board on October 23 wrote to Zilla Parishad, Pune and Grampanchayat Bhugaon directing them to take preventive measures.

Interestingly, even after one week the local bodies have not taken measures to prevent river pollution.

“Untreated sewage water has been released inside Ramnadi near Cocorico Hotel. You should immediately stop the discharge of untreated water in the river in Bhugaon. Orders regarding the same should be issued to Bhugaon Gram Panchayat. Take measures to install a sewage treatment plant for the Bhugaon Gram Panchayat area,” states the letter by the MPCB.

Gharre, said, this serious issue needs attention and action from the concerned authorities to prevent further damage to the environment.

“The sewage water lines are mainline and belong to the Bhugaon village. Thousands of litres of untreated sewage water for years have been released in Ramnadi. The location where the water is released comes under the PMC jurisdiction. It is shocking that both the PMC and the Zilla Parishad are unaware of it,” he said.

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, has assured to look into the issue and immediately take preventive measures.

“I will speak to the Zilla Parishad officials and find out the issue. Instructions will be given to immediately stop the discharge of untreated sewage water in the river,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the chief executive officer of ZP, Pune, RS Chavan could not be reached for comments.

