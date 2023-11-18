Take steps to curb pollution at Swargate site in 4 days: PMC instructs Metro

Amid worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in prominent cities in Maharashtra including Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) environment department has given a four-day deadline to Pune Metro to take precautionary measures to control pollution at the Swargate multimodal hub site. The Pune Metro project is being executed by Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). (HT FILE)

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “As per guidelines issued by Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB), we have issued instructions to all establishments to take precautionary measures to control air pollution in the city.”

“To address the issue of dust dispersion, we instructed construction sites including Maha-Metro to use water sprinklers and to cover the site with green nets,” he said.

On the increasing pollution, based on the high court of judicature at Bombay civil appellate jurisdiction suo moto public interest litigation dated November 10, 2023, and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) published by the MPCB and reference to their letter dated October 13, 2023, the measures will be implemented till November 19.

After that, MPCB issued an advisory to all municipal councils and corporations which mentioned improving air quality needs to be laid on the actionable solutions for better assessment and implementation, municipal corporation council(s) in the state of Maharashtra have been directed to take appropriate actions for improvement of air quality in the city by the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

At the Swargate site, Maha-Metro has installed a concert plant for the construction of a multimodal hub and the plant is generating dust. So, PMC has instructed to install 25-foot sheets and green nets at the site to cover the site and control dust particles.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “As per MPCB and PMC instructions, we will cover Swargate site within four days. We will sprinkle water and cover our site with a green net. We have completed all construction activities at almost all metro stations. Right now, our construction work is being carried out at Swargate where we are constructing a multimodal hub.”

Pune Metro line No 1 is between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate. This metro route spans 11.570 kilometres above ground and 5 kilometres underground, totalling 16.58 kilometres and includes 14 stations.