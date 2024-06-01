Talegaon Dabhade municipal council CEO accused of drunk driving 

A car driven by Talegaon Dabhade municipal council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NK Patil collided with another car near Kaka Halwai sweet shop in Talegaon Dabhade at around 2.40 pm on Saturday. Later the vehicle dashed into another car before coming to a halt. Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of driving under the influence of alcohol. SPI Pradeep Rayannavar stated that a case is currently being registered at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After a complaint filed by Siddharam Irappa Lonikar, Talegaon Dabhade police have invoked IPC sections 279,336 and 427 including sections 184, 185 and 134 (13) of the MVA Act against Patil.

DCP (Zone Il) Bapu Bangar confirmed that Patil himself was driving the car near Talegaon railway station road when multiple collisions occurred.

Commenting about the incident, DCP Bangar said that no injuries were reported.

Regarding the suspicion of drink and drive case, he said, “All possibilities are being explored and investigated accordingly. We will be able to update after some time, “ he said.

As per police information, NK Patil was detained for blood sample testing.