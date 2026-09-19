Talegaon gas handling capacity increased over ninefold

PUNE: Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), in association with GAIL, has upgraded the gas-handling skid at its receiving terminal station in Talegaon, increasing capacity from 75,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) to 700,000 SCMD (0.7 MMSCMD). The move will strengthen Pune’s compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) supply network. (FILE)

MNGL said on Saturday that it commissioned and integrated the upgraded skid into the network on September 11 as part of a broader augmentation programme to strengthen Pune’s compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) supply network.

“The network augmentation programme includes increasing gas supply capacity, improving network pressure, strengthening pipeline infrastructure, creating alternative gas supply routes and enhancing the reliability of CNG supply,” MNGL said.

As part of the programme, pipeline looping at Talegaon was completed in the second week of August. The looping will enable gas to be supplied more efficiently from RT Talegaon towards RT Pune (Chikhali).

According to MNGL, the upgrades provide around 300,000 SCMD of additional throughput capacity for the Pune gas network. The infrastructure has also been designed to allow further capacity augmentation through hot-tapping.

MNGL said the upgrades are expected to improve pressure availability by up to around 1.5 bar in the farther reaches of the Pune city gas distribution network and help maintain uninterrupted supply to CNG stations.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the augmentation programme is under way, with GAIL upgrading the existing 4-inch pipeline at Talegaon to an 8-inch pipeline through hot-tapping.

“The phased network strengthening programme will make the natural gas distribution system in Pune more reliable and capable of meeting future demand,” the company said.