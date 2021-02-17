IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths
Federico Petiti, Italian pastry chef, with his friends at the Elephanta caves. Note the spaghetti eaters in the middle of the frame. (HT PHOTO)
Federico Petiti, Italian pastry chef, with his friends at the Elephanta caves. Note the spaghetti eaters in the middle of the frame. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

In India, the Italian confectioners were never a part of large or small local communities, hence, they were able to fully reproduce the food of their motherland
READ FULL STORY
By Chinmay Damle
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai. Known for his ability to serve a perfect lunch anywhere, he had brought with him everything he needed to prepare a grand feast on the island.

He took a photograph which portrayed him in the company of his wife, his guests and some of the Indian servants against the backdrop of the island’s rupestrian temples. The element that strikes the most in this photograph is the presence of two male figures in the centre mimicking the typical Neapolitan gesture of eating spaghetti, pulling it up with their hands.

Before the nineteenth century, the stereotype of Italians eating pasta was already widespread outside Italy. The stereotype, as it normally happens, was constructed by non-Italians, to identify and in some way mock the newcomers and their “strange” eating habits.

However, the situation of the Italians in India was poles apart from that of their compatriots who immigrated to, say, America. In Anglo-Indian society, Italians were associated with a completely different food – sweets. And they were well aware that they were often identified with their pastry shops in Calcutta, Bombay and Poona.

Therefore, a choice of pasta as a metaphor for Italian identity, as can be seen from the photograph by Peliti, can be attributed to the perception that Italians had of themselves and of their food culture, and to the desire to represent themselves and therefore, stand out through it, in India.

Food acts as an essential cultural symbol on an individual as well as collective level. In India, the Italian confectioners were never a part of large or small local communities, hence, they were able to fully reproduce the food of their motherland. Since their clientele mostly comprised Europeans and the Indian elite, they and their pastry shops and restaurants were largely unknown to the natives.

An exception to this was Enrico Muratore. While several celebrities like V Shantaram, Vishram Bedekar, PK Atre would regularly dine at Muratore’s, it was out of bounds for most of the population of Poona living in the peths. Still, Muratore and his pastries became part of the local pop culture in the first half of the 20th century.

Muratore was an Italian migrant who started his confectionery and bakery on Main Street in Camp around 1898. He soon expanded his business to start a restaurant on the same premises and later shifted to East Street where Kwality restaurant and Kayani bakery are located today.

Muratore was of course known for his confections and these confections became a symbol of “liberal, progressive, Western, and hence anti-religion and anti-national values”, as perceived by the locals.

“Usha”, a Marathi magazine published from Mumbai, carried a short story written by one “Balwant Gopal” in February, 1932. The hero of this story travels to Germany to study. Upon his return to Poona after spending a few years in Berlin, his father insists that he travel to Nashik and perform certain religious rituals to “purify” himself. His wife refuses to talk to him till he seeks atonement (crossing the ocean, eating non-vegetarian food being the sins!).

Our hero refuses. He quotes GG Agarkar and MG Ranade, the early Indian progressives. His father, a staunch follower of Tilak, reminds him of the virtues of “true Indian values”. He is finally made to leave his house when his father finds out that his son has been secretly dining at Muratore’s twice a week. The story ends by cautioning the readers about the perils of “Western” education and popularity of European and Irani restaurants.

While a few other stories published in Marathi magazines like “Kirloskar”, “Mouj” and “Vasudha” mentioned Muratore and linked it with “liberal and Western” values, the real claim to fame (or notoriety!) was the mention of “Muratorechi barfi” (Muratore’s pastry) in songs specially composed for Ganeshotsav in Poona.

The famed Ganesh festival in the early part of the last century was also known for its several song and dance troupes, known as Ganpati Mele. Children and young men who were part of these groups would sing songs and dance during the ten days of the festival.

The songs were meant to inculcate patriotism and valour in the hearts and minds of the young and the old and make them aware of certain social issues. The songs often ridiculed and denigrated women who sought education, young men who frequented clubs and restaurants, widows who remarried, and progressive, liberal leaders like GK Gokhale and Pherozeshah Mehta.

I have come across six songs sung by Shilimkar mela, Navtarun mela and Gopal mela which chided youth for embracing “modern” values. The youth in these songs all had a thing for “Muratorechi barfi’”. As the songs suggested, these young men espoused liberal values and hence, were anti-national. That the pastry baked by an Italian confectioner would be called by an indigenous name (barfi) and would symbolise values which went against popular, conservative beliefs is truly interesting.

But, this is not the only interesting story about E Muratore and his restaurant. The Second World War triggered a chain of events that resulted in Muratore shutting down a few years after India gained independence. That story is for next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
PMC will purchase these buses and hand them over to the PMPML for operations. The bus ticket for these buses would be Rs10. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
PMC will purchase these buses and hand them over to the PMPML for operations. The bus ticket for these buses would be Rs10. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to purchase 50 medium-sized AC buses

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Standing committee approved Rs13.47 crore for purchasing 50 new medium-sized air conditioned buses. The price of each bus is Rs26.95 lakh, says standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne
READ FULL STORY
Close
unnar festival is part of 20 small festivals through February and March organised by tourism department which will be held across six regions of the state - Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Konkan and Amravati. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
unnar festival is part of 20 small festivals through February and March organised by tourism department which will be held across six regions of the state - Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Konkan and Amravati. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The festival, according to officials, aims at placing Junnar grape yards as the most-sought-after tourist destination in the state and promote grape agro-tourism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Federico Petiti, Italian pastry chef, with his friends at the Elephanta caves. Note the spaghetti eaters in the middle of the frame. (HT PHOTO)
Federico Petiti, Italian pastry chef, with his friends at the Elephanta caves. Note the spaghetti eaters in the middle of the frame. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
In India, the Italian confectioners were never a part of large or small local communities, hence, they were able to fully reproduce the food of their motherland
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to build cycle track on Pashan road

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Three years after the then Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Saurabh Rao’s nine-year-old-son, met with an accident while riding his bicycle on the Pashan road, the PMC has taken a decision to build a cycle track on this road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU completes fire and electrical audit for entire campus

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
After the tragic fire incident of Bhandara district hospital last month, the state government ordered to conduct a safety audit of all the hospitals across Maharashtra and government buildings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Consumer forum pulls up builder, orders 7lakh compensation

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The additional district consumer redressal forum has directed real estate developer and three of his associates to pay 7 lakh compensation to a consumer with 10 per cent interest within 45 days of the issuance of the order
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

35,559 FYJC seats still vacant in Pune division

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
After completing three regular rounds, two special rounds and two rounds of first-come-first-served (FCFS) of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, as many as 35,559 seats have remained vacant under the Pune division
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hasty police action against gangsters, court grants bail to Mohol, Marne

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The Pune police crime branch has spurred into hasty action after the release of two notorious gangsters Sharad Mohol (38) and Gajanan Marne (55) in the past month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fastag compulsion slows traffic during peak hours

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:50 PM IST
On the second day of the FASTag compulsion being in force, slow moving traffic was observed at Talegaon toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai expressway during peak hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Pune: For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination Only 44% of the 8,900 target beneficiaries were vaccinated in Pune on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC, dist administration stress on more tests

By Abhay Khairnar and Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Pune: With the Covid-19 tally once again rising, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has instructed the municipal administration to increase testing and ensure availability of beds in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Even as fresh Covid cases go up, deaths due to the infection drop in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Pune: As per the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), though the city has been witnessing a slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported, the number of deaths reported due to the infection has gone down in the past few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports four Covid deaths, 864 new cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Pune: Pune district has reported four deaths due to Covid-19 and 864 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Demand for special buses grows, PMPML resumes special bus for students

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The use of public transportation is expected to exponentially rise with the city opening up post-Covid-19 and colleges resuming offline classroom lectures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alandi residents alerted authorities after seeing huge foam formation in the Indrayani river, on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Alandi residents alerted authorities after seeing huge foam formation in the Indrayani river, on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Foam in Indrayani river worries Alandi residents

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Residents from Alandi have raised an alarm as a huge amount of foam has been noticed in the Indrayani river since Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP