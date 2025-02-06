Menu Explore
Tax inspector held for bribery

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 06:44 AM IST

पुणे जीएसटी कार्यालय में एक कर निरीक्षक ₹5,000 की रिश्वत लेते हुए पकड़ा गया, क्लाइंट का जीएसटी नंबर बहाल करने के लिए। आरोपी तुषार कुमार माली है।

A state tax inspector at the Pune GST office in Yerawada was caught red-handed on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of 5,000 in exchange for reinstating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number of the complainant’s client.

The complainant, a lawyer who facilitates GST-related works, approached the office for one of his businessman client. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Tushar Kumar Dattatraya Mali, 33.

The complainant, a lawyer who facilitates GST-related works, approached the office for one of his businessman client. He alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune when the accused demanded bribe. Following the complaint, a trap was set by the ACB and the accused was caught. The tax inspector has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

