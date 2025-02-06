Tax inspector held for bribery

A state tax inspector at the Pune GST office in Yerawada was caught red-handed on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 in exchange for reinstating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number of the complainant’s client. The complainant, a lawyer who facilitates GST-related works, approached the office for one of his businessman client. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Tushar Kumar Dattatraya Mali, 33.

The complainant, a lawyer who facilitates GST-related works, approached the office for one of his businessman client. He alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune when the accused demanded bribe. Following the complaint, a trap was set by the ACB and the accused was caught. The tax inspector has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.