Techie duped of 1.71 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Pune: A 35-year-old IT professional, working at the multinational company was duped of ₹1.71 lakh by a cyber fraudster in online transactions, said the police on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Leshita (Full Name Not Known) and other three unidentified employees of a fake firm called Global Chat Platform.

According to a complainant, the crime took place between 17 January to 20 January 2023. The victim came in contact with the prime accused Leshita, who further enticed her by liking video links shared by her of large textile companies.

Initially, the victim earned money by simply liking some videos. Later, she was enticed once more by sharing a link to a prepaid task game on a telegram channel. The accused promised the victim a large sum of money if she completed a prepaid task.

“The lure of instant money made the victim register for the task and pay the initial token amount, which would be returned after her first payment. Similarly, she received some pay for her work before being asked to invest and was trapped,” said Sangvi police officials.

According to the police, after giving ₹1.71 lakh in various transactions when the victim asked for a payout of her work, the accused left the online group. Police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.