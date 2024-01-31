Techie murder: Police recover firearm used by accused from Pune railway station area

On Wednesday, the Hinjewadi police recovered a firearm used by Rishab Nigam in the murder of woman software engineer Vandana Dwivedi from the Pune railway station area. Nigam shot dead Dwivedi at a private hotel located at Laxminagar area of Hinjewadi over personal disputes. (REPRESENTTIVE PIC)

“As per the information given by Nigam, police teams on Wednesday visited various spots to recover the firearm used in the crime and found a pistol behind an electric distribution point (DP) box located 100-200 metres away from the Pune Railway Station,” a police official said.

The official said that the accused is reportedly misleading the police regarding the location where he threw away the pistol cartridges.

Nigam shot dead Dwivedi at a private hotel located at Laxminagar area of Hinjewadi over personal disputes. On Sunday morning, during a nakabandi, the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused in possession of a pistol and handed him over to the crime branch team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Hinjewadi police officials said that the accused fired two rounds at the chest and head of Dwivedi, resulting in her death at the hotel room 306 on January 26.