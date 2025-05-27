Technical glitch at Parvati water treatment leads to disruption of water supply

Many areas of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday faced water scarcity due to a technical glitch at the Parvati water treatment plant. Many areas of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday faced water scarcity due to a technical glitch at the Parvati water treatment plant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Areas including Sadashiv Peth, Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Swargate area, Parvati, and Sahakarnagar were affected.

Smita Joshi, a resident of Tilak Road, said, “As it was raining, we were not hoping that we would face water scarcity and not have enough storage. But later come to know that our society did not get PMC water.”

Anil Paricharak, a resident of Sahakarnagar area, said, “There was no water supply to our housing society on Monday. Residents from other nearby areas also complained of no water supply.”

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water department, said, “As the electricity problem emerged, the water supply was disrupted. But after restoring the issue, water supply has started in all areas.”