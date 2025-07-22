Teen arrested for attempted knife attack on schoolgirl in Satara

Pune: The Satara police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old Class 12 student after he allegedly attempted to attack a schoolgirl with a knife over reported case of stalking. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Aryan Waghmale, accosted the girl on her way home from school, threatened her at knife point, and tried to keep locals at bay by waving the weapon at them at around 3.30pm in Basappa Peth Karanje area. Some bystanders, with the help of two off-duty police personnel who happened to be nearby, intervened to stop the attack. A doctor overpowered the accused from behind and helped rescue the girl. The angry crowd beat up the accused before he was taken into police custody.

SG Mhetre, inspector, Shahupuri Police Station, said, “The girl sustained a minor injury to her hand, and one local was also injured.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been following the girl for several months despite the latter cutting off communication with him in January.

Shahupuri Police Station has filed a case under charges of molestation, kidnapping, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).