Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Teen arrested for attempted knife attack on schoolgirl in Satara

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 08:32 am IST

The Satara police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old Class 12 student after he allegedly attempted to attack a schoolgirl with a knife over reported case of stalking.

Pune: The Satara police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old Class 12 student after he allegedly attempted to attack a schoolgirl with a knife over reported case of stalking.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Aryan Waghmale, accosted the girl on her way home from school, threatened her at knife point, and tried to keep locals at bay by waving the weapon at them at around 3.30pm in Basappa Peth Karanje area. Some bystanders, with the help of two off-duty police personnel who happened to be nearby, intervened to stop the attack. A doctor overpowered the accused from behind and helped rescue the girl. The angry crowd beat up the accused before he was taken into police custody.

SG Mhetre, inspector, Shahupuri Police Station, said, “The girl sustained a minor injury to her hand, and one local was also injured.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been following the girl for several months despite the latter cutting off communication with him in January.

Shahupuri Police Station has filed a case under charges of molestation, kidnapping, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Pune / Teen arrested for attempted knife attack on schoolgirl in Satara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On