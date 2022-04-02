Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling

PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health.

The incident took place between March 3 and March 30.

Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.

“A report on the case will be presented before the committee. From our investigations it is revealed that he had developed isolation symptoms during the lockdown period which had a significant impact on his mental state,” she said.

Kamlesh Sonawane, city-based psychologist and chief executive officer of Anhad, said, “Since last few years there has been a significant rise in sexual content on social media platforms and during lockdown period youngsters got access to such content due to excessive use of mobile phones and lack of physical activities like sports.”

“While giving mobile phones to minors they should be made aware of such pros and cons,” he said.

According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. The investigation has revealed that the teenager had earlier recorded a video of her without consent.

The boy has been booked for offences under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.