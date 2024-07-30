Teenager ‘addicted’ to online game jumps to his death after writing ‘log out’ in notebook

A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building at Kiwale in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with the police suspecting his involvement in an online game as a possible cause with the recovery of a “log out” message from his notebook. The Class 10 student was addicted to playing online games as per his parents, said Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The boy flung himself off at around midnight on Thursday.

The Class 10 student was addicted to playing online games as per his parents, said Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I).

“We have found a purported suicide note from his notebook mentioning ‘log out’. He also wrote ‘XD’ which could be the online game he was playing. We are investigating the trigger behind the suicide,” the police officer said.

The father of the deceased works at a firm in Nigeria, and his mother, an engineer, is a homemaker.

Police have seized the minor’s laptop and handed it over to cyber experts to crack the password.

“Besides the mention of ‘log out’, police also found three drawings resembling maps of a building. One of the maps described how to commit ‘suicide’,” Gore said. Police are trying to find out when the maps were drawn and whether they were old or freshly created on the day of the incident.

According to the minor’s mother, the teen had gone to the room to play on Thursday night. Following a WhatsApp message on the housing society group about an injured boy who had fallen from top-most floors of the building at around 1 am, she rushed to her son’s room and found that he had taken the extreme step.

“He used to play games like League of Legends and Valorant saying that his friends also do it,” she said.

“He used to be afraid even to jump from the sofa to the floor. We do not know from where he mustered the courage to take the extreme step,” the minor’s father said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

(With agency inputs)

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com