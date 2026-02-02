‘Telangana pathologist signing reports for labs across Maha sans supervision’

The Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) has lodged a formal complaint with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMP), alleging that a Telangana-based pathologist has been signing pathology reports for several laboratories across Maharashtra without personal supervision. According to the MAPPM, laboratory reports bearing the name, qualifications and signature of a female pathologist - who is registered with the Telangana Medical Council - were received from multiple laboratories in Beed, Nashik, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Furthermore, according to officials, the pathologist is currently working as an assistant professor in a renowned private medical college in Tamil Nadu. This has raised serious concerns over how her signature has appeared on reports issued by laboratories located hundreds of kilometres away in another state.

Dr Sandeep Yadav, president of the MAPPM, said, “Pathology reports are medical documents that directly influence diagnosis and treatment. Signing reports without being physically present or without supervising laboratory work is a serious ethical and professional violation.”

The MAPPM had complained to the CSMP on January 20, 2026, requesting that action be taken against the operators, technicians and the said pathologist for violating norms and running Path Labs illegally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As per the law, any person issuing pathology reports without being a registered medical practitioner with the MMC amounts to practising as a bogus doctor as per section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which is a cognisable and non-bailable offence, and action should be taken as per the provisions of this Act.

Dr Yadav further informed that the MMC officials have confirmed on January 12, 2026 that the pathologist is not registered with the council. “During investigations, we found that since 2013, she has been registered with the Telangana Medical Council,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Vinky Rughwani, president, MMC, said that without registration with the MMC, no doctor can practise in Maharashtra. “We have received the complaint from the association. Considering the seriousness of the issue, the complaint will be referred to the Telangana Medical Council for further appropriate action,” he said.

Dr Paras Mandlecha, health chief of the CSMC, said, “We have received the complaint from the association. However, we are not in a position to take action as the Labs are not registered with us and we are not the appropriate authority for taking action.”