TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants.
The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSCE, on Thursday said the council has asked schools across districts to send a list of candidates who joined as per TET results. Though aspirants appearing for the exam often stood beyond 0.1 million each year, the passing percentage has always been under 10% for paper I and II.
“The results of 7,880 disqualified candidates have been sent to respective education officers and schools. We have till date data of around 7,500 who cleared TET since 2013 for scrutiny,” said Gosavi.
TET is conducted to shortlist candidates for the post of primary or upper primary teacher in schools of the state, conducted since 2013 after Maharashtra implemented the Right to Education (RTE).
Shailaja Darade, MSCE commissioner, on Thursday said the decision to disqualify 7,880 candidates was taken by the committee that submitted its report to government.
“To ensure that no such malpractice is repeated again, we have prohibited these candidates from reappearing for this examination. The process to examine results of past TET is lengthy and will need more time. We want to ensure that those who appeared and passed the examination have done so because of their ability,” said Darade.
Earlier this year, an investigation by cyber police in Pune revealed alleged malpractices in the results of TET-2020.
In January this year, a probe by Pune police revealed that marks of some candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
-
Work on Baner metro station begins
The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon. According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar's Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.
-
U.P. government says it has maintained financial discipline, cut wasteful expenditure
The Uttar Pradsh (U.P.) government on Thursday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections, stating that financial discipline and curtailment of wasteful expenditure have brought about an improvement in the financial situation in Uttar Pradesh. The state government's tax revenue collections are nearly 25.2% of the annual target of Rs 2,20,655.00 crore for 2022-23.
-
Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year. For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari.
-
Traffic movement to be hit in Lutyens' Delhi tomorrow over Cong's mass protest
The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics