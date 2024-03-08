Thief involved in mall crime held in Pune

The Airport Police have cracked a theft case that took place inside a store at Phoenix Mall, Vimannagar on January 1. The complainant, who had been shopping at the store, reported the theft of her mother-in-law’s purse containing gold ornaments, estimated at ₹3,55,000. Senior inspector Anandrao Khobare said that the investigation was carried out under the supervision of detection branch (DB). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case under IPC Section 380 (theft in a building, tent or vessel) was registered at the Pune Airport Police Station.

Following a lead disclosed by constables Avinash Shewale and Nana Karche that the alleged thief with crime record, identified as Deepak Devidas Papale (35), resides in Yerawada area, the team apprehended him from Airport Road at Sanjay Park.

The accused confessed to the crime and the stolen gold ornaments were recovered.