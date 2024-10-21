Thieves steal sandalwood tree from bungalow on Shirole Road

A sandalwood tree was stolen from a private bungalow located on the busy Shirole Road opposite Fergusson College at around 4.30 am on October 2. Assistant police inspector (API) Mahesh Bhosale, investigating officer, said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309 (4) and 3(5) has been lodged against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was lodged by owner Aryan Shirole, 23, on October 19 stating that he heard a loud noise and saw three to four accused cutting off a sandalwood tree in his bungalow premises and when he objected they threatened him and threw stones at him.

After that, the thieves escaped with the stolen wooden log under cover of darkness.

“ The sandalwood thieves cut off the tree which was located within the bungalow area with the help of some equipment and escaped. Further investigation is underway,” he said. No arrests have been made so far.