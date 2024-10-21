Menu Explore
Thieves steal sandalwood tree from bungalow on Shirole Road

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 21, 2024 06:24 AM IST

A sandalwood tree was stolen from a bungalow on Shirole Road. Owner Aryan Shirole reported the theft after confronting the thieves. No arrests yet.

A sandalwood tree was stolen from a private bungalow located on the busy Shirole Road opposite Fergusson College at around 4.30 am on October 2.

The FIR was lodged by owner Aryan Shirole, 23, on October 19 stating that he heard a loud noise and saw three to four accused cutting off a sandalwood tree in his bungalow premises and when he objected they threatened him and threw stones at him.

After that, the thieves escaped with the stolen wooden log under cover of darkness.

Assistant police inspector (API) Mahesh Bhosale, investigating officer, said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309  (4) and 3(5) has been lodged against the accused.

“ The sandalwood thieves cut off the tree which was located within the bungalow area with the help of some equipment and escaped. Further investigation is underway,” he said. No arrests have been made so far.

