This year, number of licences issued by Pune RTO falls

The number of learning, permanent and international licenses issued by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) this year has fallen as compared to the last couple of years. One of the reasons behind this is that Punekars are unwilling to take license tests. It is mandatory for every citizen who rides a bike or drives a car to have a proper driving license for which the learning license test department has been set up at the Sangamwadi RTO and the permanent license test department at the sensor-based track of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It is mandatory for every citizen who rides a bike or drives a car to have a proper driving license for which the learning license test department has been set up at the Sangamwadi RTO and the permanent license test department at the sensor-based track of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR).

However, according to data provided by the Pune RTO, in 2022, a total 139,819 permanent licenses were issued; followed by 132,944 licenses in 2023; and 85,560 licenses till November 22 this year. Similarly, a total 281,374 learning licenses were issued in 2022; followed by 277,904 in 2023; and 183,547 in 2024.

The learning license test for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers is held at the Sangamwadi RTO or the applicant can give the test online from his/her home. Whereas for a two-wheeler permanent license, the applicant has to go to the Phulewadi RTO office, Alandi Road; and for a four-wheeler permanent license, he/she has to go to the IDTR test track at Bhosari Phata Chowk. The IDTR track comes under the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), and began operating from March 2015. There are tracks in three different shapes – the ‘8’ shape track to check turning skills; ‘H’ shape track to observe reverse driving skills; and gradient track to check if the driver is skilled enough to control the vehicle on an incline. Most of the applicants are newly-trained drivers and do not have experience of driving on such tracks, so the number of applicants failing is also high. The computerised system is attached to the sensors through which an accurate reading of the driver’s skills is marked and accordingly he/she is given a pass or fail result.

As citizens find the test for the four-wheeler permanent license difficult, many of them fail in this test and hence cannot get the license. “Last month, I gave the permanent license test at IDTR but failed as the sensor-based test is difficult and we need to drive as per the rules,” said Mandar Pharande, a citizen.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Certainly, the number of licenses issued this year has decreased as compared to the last two years but we appeal to all citizens and specially youngsters to get a proper driving license and only then ride bikes or drive cars. If they violate traffic rules or get into accidents, action will be taken against them and also their parents if they are found to be minors and still driving vehicles.”