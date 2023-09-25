This year too, four Ganpati mandals will participate in evening immersion procession

PUNE: Four prominent Ganpati mandals including the Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Mandal, Shree Jilbya Maruti Ganpati Mandal, and Hutatma Babu Genu Ganpati Mandal have decided to participate in the last (10th) day’s immersion procession from Laxmi Road at 6 pm. The decision – coming after Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal decided to start the immersion procession at 4 pm this year – was taken at a joint press conference held on Monday. Present at the conference were Punit Balan, head of festival, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust; Balasaheb Marne, Hutatma Babu Genu Ganpati Mandal; Bhushan Pandya, Shree Jilbya Maruti Ganpati Mandal; and others. Anna Thorat (centre), president, Akhil Mandai Mandal at press conference on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

At the press conference, Anna Thorat, president, Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal, said, “By cooperating with the police and the administration, all the mandals will try to end the immersion procession as soon as possible by following all the rules. It is not possible for us to leave earlier than the scheduled time every year. After the procession of the first five Manache Ganpati mandals, other Ganpati mandals make their way in the procession along Laxmi Road. Hence, it is not possible for other mandals to start early till those mandals go ahead. For that, we will participate at the usual time.”

Balan said, “The main attraction of the procession after the evening is the decoration and lighting done by the major Ganpati mandals participating in the immersion procession. Lakhs of devotees come not only from across the country but from across the globe to experience it. Therefore, respecting the feelings of all concerned, we will participate in the evening procession at the appointed time. Also, the immersion procession will take place observing all the rules and regulations.”

Asked about the restriction on the dhol-taasha pathaks participating in the immersion procession, Thorat said, “We have got applications from more than 125 dhol-taasha pathaks but only select pathaks will play in the procession of our four mandals and that too, they will play at the four chowks for 10 minutes each. We are strictly following all the rules and restrictions laid down by the police and administration.”