Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thousands gather to commemorate battle of Koregaon Bhima 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 02, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Among those paying their respects was Minister of State Madhuri Misal, who highlighted the importance of the day

Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district to mark the 207th anniversary of the historic Bhima-Koregaon at the battle obelisk (Vijay Stambha) memorial. The memorial stands as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who fought in the battle on January 1, 1818. The annual gathering at Koregaon Bhima is a significant event, drawing visitors from across the country to honour the pivotal conflict between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. The battle is remembered as a symbol of resistance against oppression and has deep historical and cultural significance. 

To manage the massive influx of visitors, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase outlined the extensive arrangements made for the event.   (HT PHOTO)
To manage the massive influx of visitors, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase outlined the extensive arrangements made for the event.   (HT PHOTO)

Among those paying their respects was Minister of State Madhuri Misal, who highlighted the importance of the day.  

“This is a significant day. Babasaheb [Ambedkar] made a huge contribution to our country. Our nation is built on the foundation of his Constitution,” she said. 

To manage the massive influx of visitors, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase outlined the extensive arrangements made for the event.  

“We had made ample arrangements for visitors to come and pay respect here,” he said. 

The 200th-anniversary celebrations in 2018 were marred by violence, leading to one fatality and several injuries. To prevent any untoward incidents this year, authorities have implemented strict security measures, including the registration of 58 cases against 162 individuals involved in the 2018 unrest. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On