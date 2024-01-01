Thousands offer tributes at Koregaon Bhima

Thousands of people from across the state gathered in Koregaon Bhima on Monday to mark the 206th anniversary of a British-era war. Elaborate security arrangements were made around the memorial, located near Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. (HT PHOTO)

Every year, lakhs of people congregate at the ‘Jay Stambh’ to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Elaborate security arrangements were made around the memorial, located near Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. A Pune police official said they are anticipating more than 10 lakh visitors at the memorial.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Former Mumbai Zonal Director (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Dr Prakash Ambedkar paid their tributes at the historic war memorial.