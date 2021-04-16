IND USA
Pune News / Three arrested for attempted murder of businessman
pune news

Three arrested for attempted murder of businessman

Three of the five men booked for attempted murder of a small-business owner in Gadital area of Hadapsar on Wednesday were arrested by Pune police on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Three of the five men booked for attempted murder of a small-business owner in Gadital area of Hadapsar on Wednesday were arrested by Pune police on Thursday. They were remanded to the custody of Pune police until April 20 on Friday by a local court.

The injured man was identified as Ravi Dhotre (36), a resident of Tulajbhawani vasahat in Hadapsar.

“The injured man owns a brick and sand supply business, and he was operating that day when these people went there and attacked him. They wanted the shop space for themselves. We are investigating what they intended to do with the shop,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Thorat of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The three arrested were identified as Autar Singh Taak, Toran Singh Taak, Japansingh Taak, all residents of Hadapsar.

Two more people are wanted in the case while Dhotre is undergoing treatment for serious injuries he sustained in the attack. The police are awaiting doctor’s report to ascertain his condition.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

