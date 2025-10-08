Three arrested for murder of history sheeter As per the police, the three accused were chatting with Badal Sheikh, who was their friend, near a lodge in Wagholi till late into the night on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune City police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Badal Sheikh, a history-sheeter who was killed on Sunday.

On Monday night, Wagholi police arrested Akshay Babu Patel (24) from Kharadi, Mayur Ramkisan Wadmare (22) from Chandannagar, and Pradip Raghunath Jadhav (23) from Kharadi. Akshay and Mayur have criminal records, police said.

As per the police, the three accused were chatting with Badal Sheikh, who was their friend, near a lodge in Wagholi till late into the night on Sunday. An argument broke out between them which escalated into violence, with the accused attacking Sheikh with iron weapons and stones, and escaping from the spot. The brutal attack led to Sheikh’s death.

Police traced the accused and arrested them within 30 hours of the murder. Youraj Hande, senior inspector at Wagholi Police Station, said, “The accused and victim were friends, and an argument over abusive language used by Sheikh led to the fatal attack. However, the exact cause of the murder will be known only after investigation.”

Badal Sheikh, who had several criminal cases registered against him, had suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Following the incident, senior officers from the Crime Branch and Wagholi Police Station formed special teams to track down the suspects.

During the probe, the teams examined CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance, and gathered local intelligence, which helped in identifying the trio involved in the murder. The accused were later apprehended from different parts of the city. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to murder and criminal conspiracy. On Tuesday, they were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.