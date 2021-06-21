Three arrested in cheating case worth 3.6 cr

The Pune city police officials from Lonikalbhor police station arrested three men on Monday from Gujarat wanted in a cheating case worth over ₹3.6 crore in which poor people had been duped under false promise of double returns on investment.

The three were identified as Bharatkumar Charandas Joshi, Deepak Joshi and Hiren Joshi, all resident fo Sahyog nagar in Bhuj, Kutch, Gujarat. The three men owned companies named LC Joshi and Company; Hiren Trading Company; Shri Omkar Traders; and Deepak Tea Suppliers, according to the police.

“They had a business of jute sacks as well as tea powder and he had sought investment from a lot of people including local businessmen to very poor rickshaw drivers and domestic helps in Uruli Kanchan, Loni area. He had promised them double money in return of their investment amount and one day he packed everything and disappeared,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Lonikalbhor police station.

Based on complaints by a few people, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikabhor police station when it was under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

“It was first with the Economic offence wing (EOW) of Pune rural police who were investigating it and had also gone to arrest these men but could not. When the police station was moved to Pune city police, one of our officers Police sub inspector Amit Gore, who has experience in cybercrime investigation, took up the case and tracked them down and arrested them,” said PI Mokashi.

The police have urged residents of Lonikalbhor, Uruli Kanchan, and surrounding areas to come forward if they have been duped by any of these companies or the three people.