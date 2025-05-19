Menu Explore
Three arrested in open firing incident in Bibwewadi

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an open‑firing incident that erupted over a vehicle scratching dispute late Saturday night in the Bibwewadi area.

The accused and the victims are living in the same locality, and are on record criminals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh Bhalke, Deva Dolare and Akshay Bhalke. The police are on the lookout for three others.

Shankar Salunkhe, senior police inspector at Bibwewadi police station, said, “To threaten and to create terror, the accused openly fired a round in the air and ran away from the spot.’’

The accused and the victims are living in the same locality, and are on record criminals.

A total of six accused have been charged under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

