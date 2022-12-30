Three booked for firing outside office of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena’s minority cell leader in Pune

The Wanowrie police have booked three persons for firing outside the office of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena’s minority cell president Imtiaz Afzal Shaikh (37) on Friday morning.

Shaikh was not present at the spot at the time of the incident.According to preliminary reports, the victim was shot at by the assailants over some petty reason. The firing took place at Shaikh’s office in Lane No 22, Sayyed Nagar near Mohammadwadi.

Shaikh has lodged an FIR against three accused identified as Atik Iqbal Shaikh (37), a resident of Sayyed Nagar; Sadiq Sheikh (25), and Hussain Mustafa Qadri, a resident of Sriram Chowk.

Investigating officers said that Shaikh was functioning as the district chief of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Minority Wing and ran his public relations office at Sayyed Nagar. His younger brother Imran and accused Qadri had a dispute and a fight broke out between them a few days ago which culminated in the firing episode.

The accused harboured a grudge and came to the office .Atik Shaikh pulled out a pistol and tried to create terror in the area .He and the two others ransacked the office, broke the glass and furniture and shouted at citizens that they were ‘bhais ’ of the area. Both the local police station officials and the crime branch sleuths were carrying out investigations in the case, said officials.

Senior police inspector Sandeep Shivale who holds temporary charge of Wanowrie police station said, “The residents in the area had to confine to the their homes and traders shut shop due to fear after the incident. We have lodged an attempt to murder case and investigation is underway to arrest the three accused.”

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) , 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) , 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.