Three booked for submitting fake IAF NOC
The Kondhwa police have booked three persons attached to a Gujarat-based trust in connection with a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ministry of defence, government of India which was submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for construction within the limits of the Indian Air Force (IAF) base.
Satyanarayan Gupta, (39), of Lohegaon, has lodged a complaint in this regard. According to the FIR, the incident took place on March 13 in survey no 63/2 in Kondhwa budruk wherein the accused came together and carried out construction work without getting the legal No Objection Certificate (NOC).
They instead submitted a fake NOC to the PMC buildings permission department.
API Chetan More, who is the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case said, “This NOC is concerned with the air force permission and related to take-off and landing of aircraft. It is mandatory to obtain a NOC from the IAF for construction. The trust members had applied for NOC but, the air force had objected to it. They obtained a fake NOC and used it to get building permission from the civic body. After that, the Air force objected to it and carried out an investigation, and found it to be fake. They gave us a complaint and an FIR was lodged.”
Meanwhile, the police have invoked IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) and 34 ( acts are done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)
The Aircraft Act, 1934 empowers the Central Government to impose a restriction on the construction of buildings and other structures within a radius of 20 kilometres from Airport Reference Point (ARP) of all aerodromes. Over the years, the contents of this act have been elaborated and notified through gazette notifications/statutory orders.
The current gazette notification was issued vide GSR 751 (E) dated September 30, 2015. The criteria employed in this notification are based on Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) as described in ICAO. The proposed constructions in the vicinity of IAF airfields for which applications will be processed by IAF include new aerodromes, helipads, aircraft operating surfaces, power projects, WTGs, solar power modules, buildings, factories, chimneys, industrial complexes, and transmission lines towers, mobile network communication towers, microwave link towers, TV towers, FM transmission towers.
