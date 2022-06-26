Three booked for trying to extort PMC official

PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Saturday.

The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official.

These three accused persons, posing as officers had allegedly gone to Karve nagar, on Saturday at around 6:30 am to extort money, police said.

Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Cops are checking CCTV footage in the area.

As per the complainant, the accused said as per instructions given by their seniors, they were conducting a raid and had received a complaint against Pawar.

The complainant further told that the accused officers told an ACB team went to his village to investigate corruption and disproportionate assets. The accused collected the mobile phones of all family members and asked them to cooperate.

Meanwhile, one of the family members went outside to meet the ACB officer deployed outside of the house. However, there was no one. Immediately they approached police.

As soon as police rushed to the spot, the accused fled away.

Warje Malwadi police have registered a case against three unknown persons under sections 384,170,171,452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police sub-inspector P Karve is investigating the case.