Three booked in Loni Kalbhor hoarding collapse incident

Police have booked three people in the hoarding collapse incident reported at Kavdipath, in Loni Kalbhor on Saturday. Police have booked—Sharad Dnyaneshwar Kamthe, a resident of Loni Kalbhor; Sanjay Sambhaji Navale, a resident of Kharadi and Balasaheb Baban Shinde from Deccan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The hoarding which collapsed due to heavy rain injured three men and a horse. The hoarding was put up illegally without permission and structural audit, said police.

Kamthe is the land owner while Navale and Shinde are proprietors of Samrat Group, the firm that installed the hoardings.

Shashikant Chavan, senior police inspector attached to Loni Kalbhor police station, informed that the victims were not ready to file the complaint due to which the offence was registered.

“The hoarding was put up in September 2023 without permission of appropriate authority and structural audit. This hoarding led to endangering personal safety or the lives of others,” he said.

The trio has been booked for causing harm by an act endangering personal safety or the lives of others, as well as inflicting serious injuries by an act endangering personal safety or the lives of others, under Sections 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides offence has been registered under section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees).

The trio was booked based on a complaint filed by Police constable Ajinkya Jojare, stationed at Loni Kalbhor Police Station.

As per the officials, an illegal 40x40 ft hoarding collapsed on Saturday evening around 4.30 p.m. due to heavy rain, injuring three men and a horse, and damaging two vehicles.

The injured have identified the injured as Akshay Korvi (27) from Bibvewadi; Mangesh Londhe (35) from Gurwar Peth and Shankar Sabale (70) from Tadiwala Road. The horse, owned by Sanket Pardeshi from Loni Kalbhor, sustained a leg injury. Korvi and Londhe were discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Sabale has received serious injuries and undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), said police.

Sachin Maske, tehsildar and PMRDA’s sky and sign department in-charge, said, the investigations are going on this incident.

“The PMRDA team visited the location and approached the police to file a complaint,” said police.