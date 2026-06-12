Three booked in over ₹2 crore housing fraud at Undri project

A housing fraud of ₹2,03,78,905 crore has been uncovered at the Ganga Fernhill residential project in Undri. Following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on June 8, police have booked three individuals whose bank accounts were allegedly used to divert customer payments. The incident took place between August 2024 and March 2026. The accused have been identified as former senior sales manager Simon Rony Peter, customer relationship management (CRM) team member Vikram Sadashiv Abnave and B Chandrashekhar of Gurugram, Haryana. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as former senior sales manager Simon Rony Peter, customer relationship management (CRM) team member Vikram Sadashiv Abnave and B Chandrashekhar of Gurugram, Haryana.

The complaint states that the fraud was detected after a sales team member alerted company officials that payments from homebuyers for flats and parking spaces were being collected outside official channels. An internal inquiry later found that several buyers had transferred money to a private bank account instead of the company’s account, while some payments were allegedly accepted in cash.

During questioning, Peter allegedly admitted to receiving funds through a private account and issuing forged receipts that resembled official company documents, complete with a fake seal.

The FIR further alleges that Abnave manipulated the company’s software system by creating false payment entries for certain flats, which enabled temporary possession letters to be issued even though the payments had not been received. The records were later allegedly altered to conceal the discrepancies.

Investigators have so far identified transactions linked to more than 30 flat buyers across multiple buildings in the project, with the total alleged misappropriation calculated at ₹2,03,78,905.

Investigating police inspector Ratnadeep Ambadas Gaikwad said, “We are verifying bank transactions, digital records and documents issued to buyers. All aspects of the case are under investigation.”