Home / Cities / Pune News / Three Pune police constables suspended as undertrial escapes from custody

Three Pune police constables suspended as undertrial escapes from custody

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 06, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Three constables in Maharashtra have been suspended for negligence after an undertrial prisoner escaped from their custody. The prisoner was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and managed to escape with the help of an accomplice. A search has been launched to locate the prisoner and his accomplice.

Three constables have been suspended for negligence after an undertrial prisoner booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Act escaped from their custody. The incident occurred on August 2.

The police have launched a search for Kamble and his accomplice who helped him escape from police custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have launched a search for Kamble and his accomplice who helped him escape from police custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused Rajesh Raosaheb Kamble, 40, and other undertrials were brought to Shivajinagar court for hearing by constables Muralidhar Mahadu Kokne, Rajudas Ramji Chavan and one more constable, when Kamble was asked to remain present before the court at a future date.

Since Kamble’s hearing was over and the hearing of other prisoners was underway, Chavan told the two other constables that he would take Kamble to the jail in an autorickshaw. En route, the prisoner told Chavan that he was thirsty and requested the police personnel to allow him to drink water after which he was taken to a nearby hotel. He managed to escape from the hotel with the help of another person who came on a two-wheeler.

DCP (HQ) Rohidas Pawar ordered the suspension on grounds of negligence.

The police had invoked MCOCA against Kamble due to his previous criminal record.

Kamble was arrested for an offence registered under sections 402, 399 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (25) of the Arms Act.

A case in this regard has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections 224, 225 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have launched a search for Kamble and his accomplice who helped him escape from police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out