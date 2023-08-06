Three Pune police constables suspended as undertrial escapes from custody

Three constables have been suspended for negligence after an undertrial prisoner booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Act escaped from their custody. The incident occurred on August 2. The police have launched a search for Kamble and his accomplice who helped him escape from police custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused Rajesh Raosaheb Kamble, 40, and other undertrials were brought to Shivajinagar court for hearing by constables Muralidhar Mahadu Kokne, Rajudas Ramji Chavan and one more constable, when Kamble was asked to remain present before the court at a future date.

Since Kamble’s hearing was over and the hearing of other prisoners was underway, Chavan told the two other constables that he would take Kamble to the jail in an autorickshaw. En route, the prisoner told Chavan that he was thirsty and requested the police personnel to allow him to drink water after which he was taken to a nearby hotel. He managed to escape from the hotel with the help of another person who came on a two-wheeler.

DCP (HQ) Rohidas Pawar ordered the suspension on grounds of negligence.

The police had invoked MCOCA against Kamble due to his previous criminal record.

Kamble was arrested for an offence registered under sections 402, 399 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (25) of the Arms Act.

A case in this regard has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections 224, 225 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have launched a search for Kamble and his accomplice who helped him escape from police custody.

