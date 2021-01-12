Three killed, at least 16 injured in four accidents in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

In four separate early morning collisions of heavy vehicles, three people were killed while at least 16 people have been reported as injured on Monday in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

In one incident, a passenger bus collided with a truck near a petrol pump in Tathawade in Pimpri-Chinchwad, killing one person instantly, while in another collision between two trucks atop Navale bridge in Pune city, three people were killed, according to fire brigade officials of the respective areas.

As the two trucks collided in Narhe, another truck fell off the Bhumkar bridge on top of a two-wheeler rider, injuring him.

In yet another incident, a police car was among the three vehicles hit by a speeding truck in Narhe.

WAKAD ACCIDENT

In the first accident which happened along the old Mumbai-Pune highway passing through Tathawade area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the early morning hours of Monday, one man was killed.

The deceased has been identified as Bajrang Gaikwad, the driver of the private passenger bus which collided with a truck.

“The deceased man has been identified as the driver who had handed over the driving to another driver only a few minutes before the accident in Wakad and he was sleeping in the passenger seat beside the driver. When the collision happened, the sleeping man was thrown out of the glass window and killed. At least seven-eight people sustained minor injuries,” said assistant commissioner of police Shrikant Disale of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The injured are being administered first aid at a local hospital before being discharged.

NARHE AREA

Two were killed and one was seriously injured after two trucks collided on the Mumbai lane of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near a graveyard in Narhe.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Bhagwan Mujalde (32) and Ajay Raju Bhagwan Mujalde (28), both residents of Badwani in Madhya Pradesh while the injured man has been identified as Ganesh KAilwas Bhadole (30) also a resident of MP and a driver of one of the two trucks, according to senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhgad road police station.

“There were three people, including the drivers and a cleaner of the two trucks. This happened along the patch of Navale bridge that connects to Jambhulwadi in the early morning hours. All three bodies were mangled in the collision. The local police extracted one body while our team pulled out two others. There were no injured in the accident. Around 100 metres away from the spot, another truck had turned turtle but there were no injuries or casualties there. The driver and cleaner of that truck escaped,” said Prabhakar Umratkar, station officer, Sinhgad road fire station.

The bridge forms a part of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through Pune city limits.

CONTAINER FALLS OFF BHUMKAR BRIDGE

A container truck fell off the Bhumkar bridge in Narhe close to and around the same time when the two trucks collided.

The truck fell on top of a two-wheeler rider identified as Manjunath Maruti Jalalegkar (45), a resident of Patil Heritage in Dattanagar area of Ambegaon.

He suffered a fracture in one of his arms as the truck fell on his bike which he was riding.

POLICE VEHICLE HIT: POLICEMAN, INFANT AMONG FOUR INJURED

Four people, including an 11-month-old baby and a policeman, were injured after a speeding truck hit an autorickshaw, a police van, and a private car at 8:30am. The collision happened at a road near the spot called ‘selfie spot’ due to a ‘ I Love Narhe’ sign board installed there.

The injured police man has been identified as Krushna Ramchandra Kadam (52), an assistant sub-inspector, Yash Jadhav (11 month), his mother Sonali Jadhav (25) and the infant’s father Rajendra Jadhav (32) who was driving the rickshaw. The people in the car escaped uninjured.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the police vehicle and the rickshaw were mangled in the accident.