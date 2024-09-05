Three killings in three days: Pune reports another gruesome murder 

Raising serious question marks about the law-and-order situation in the city, Pune reported the third murder case in the span of just three days on Wednesday. After the killing of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, and bank manager Vasudev Kulkarni, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death in the market yard area over an old rivalry late on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sarode (20), a resident of Dias Plot. On Tuesday at Gultekdi, Sarode’s brother was attacked by a group of people out of an old rivalry. In an attempt to save his brother, Sunil intervened and was assaulted with a sharp weapon. He was released on bail in 2023. Even after his involvement in various criminal activities, Swargate police made a proposal to take preventative action against him. But before that, he killed Sarode. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In this case, Swargate police arrested Sahil Kamble, Rohit Kamble, Siddharth Kamble, Omkar Shende and the father of Sahil and Rohit Kamble. Police said during the attack, the deceased received multiple injuries from sharps weapons and died of severe injuries near his neck.

Police investigation revealed that Sahil Kamble is an on-record criminal earlier booked under MCOCA. He was released on bail in 2023. Even after his involvement in various criminal activities, Swargate police made a proposal to take preventative action against him. But before that, he killed Sarode.

“Accused Sahil Kamble had old disputes with the brother of Sunil Sarode. The accused and others reached the Dias Plot to settle the score with Sarode. When he saw his brother was being assaulted, Sunil intervened and lost his life in a brutal attack by the accused. As of now, we have arrested six accused in this case and further investigation is going on.’’ said officials from Swargate police station.

Two days ago, former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar was murdered after he was attacked by a group of 10-15 assailants. 10-15 motorcycle-borne accused fired five rounds towards Andekar and later attacked him with a koyta. Andekar died due to multiple injuries. As of now, in this case, police have booked 15 accused including Vanraj’s sister, brother in laws and arrested 18 suspects so far.

On the same day, Vasudev Ramchandra Kulkarni (47), working in a private bank was brutally murdered by a group of four including three minors over a mobile hotspot sharing issue.

Police said, Kulkarni was having a walk after his dinner near Utkarsh Nagar society in the Hadapsar area at that time he was approached by a group of people demanding to share a mobile hotspot for internet usage. When Kulkarni refused to do so, there was an exchange of heated arguments between them. In a fit of rage, the accused made a brutal attack on the victim in which he died due to multiple injuries.