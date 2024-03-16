Three leopards spotted near bungalow in Junnar

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera has captured three leopards roaming outside a bungalow in Junnar area early morning on March 14. Officials visited the spot and installed trap cage in the area, said a Junnar forest department official on Friday. CCTV camera has captured three leopards roaming outside a bungalow in Junnar area early morning on March 14. (HT PHOTO)

The recent sighting of three leopards roaming together has alarmed residents and they have sought immediate intervention by the forest department to prevent a conflict situation in the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sandesh Patil, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Division, said, “The three cats, including a female and two cubs, have been spotted outside a bungalow at Dharandale Mala near Narayangaon in Junnar tehsil. Safety instructions have been issued to citizens. Leopard sightings are common in Junnar tehsil. As many people have installed CCTV camera at their home, it helps to identify leopard movement in the area.”