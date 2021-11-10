Home / Cities / Pune News / Three men pose as cops, rob woman of gold bangles worth Rs86k in Nigdi
pune news

Three men pose as cops, rob woman of gold bangles worth Rs86k in Nigdi

One man was waiting on the footpath, the second one approached the victim and told her that one policeman was calling her and the third one was the policeman who told her that there were robbers in the area and that she needs to keep her valuables safe. One of them pocketed it and they fled from there, say police
Three unidentified men were booked for posing as policemen and robbing a woman of gold ornaments in the Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Three unidentified men were booked for posing as policemen and robbing a woman of gold ornaments in the Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

PUNE Three unidentified men were booked for posing as policemen and robbing a woman of gold ornaments in the Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:45 near Pavle bridge.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 75-year-old woman who was walking in the area. The woman was robbed of three gold bangles worth 86,455.

“She is from Kerala and could not speak Hindi or English well. She was extremely disturbed. But she managed to describe to us that one man was waiting on the footpath, the second one approached her and told her that one policeman was calling her and the third one was the policeman who told her that there were robbers in the area and that she needs to keep her valuables safe. One of them pocketed it and they fled from there,” said police sub-inspector Vikas Shelke of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

The woman is a widower who was alone when the incident happened. The police got in touch with her family and provided transport home.

A case under Sections 171 (impersonating a public servant), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station against the three.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out