Three minors among six held for murder

The Pune police have apprehended three minors and three adults for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Parvati Paytha area of Pune on Sunday night.

The deceased boy was identified as Swaraj Tanaji Waghmare, a resident of Janata Vasahat, while the arrested were identified as Rushabh Renuse, Ashok Navade, one other adult and three minors.

“The deceased boy was accused and involved in the murder of another boy in April. Renuse is the uncle of the one who was killed in April. Waghmare had spent time in the juvenile observation home after the murder and recently released,” said police inspector (crime) Vijay Khomane of Dattawadi police station.

One of the accused called the boy to Parvati Paytha area on Sunday night under the guise of giving him an old mobile phone for use, according to the complaint.

Once Waghmare had reached there, the men surrounded him and started thrashing him - first with kicks and blows, and then using sharp weapons. The injuries on his body were seen on hands, head, and back.

The spot where it happened was public and people walking around the area tried to interrupt. However, the assailants attacked those who tried to interrupt as well. However, one man tried to interrupt and was also injured on the back in the process. The man was identified as Dadasaheb Bansode (23), a resident of Lakshmi Colony in Hadapsar and he is the complainant in the case.

After the incident, which happened around 8pm, the body was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH).

A case under Section 302 (murder), rioting, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.

Attempted murder of 17-year-old

In another attack on a teenage boy in the city, five people were arrested for attacking a 17-year-old boy over a scuffle in Maral chawl area in Kondhwa.

The five were identified as Suraj Yadavrao Rasal (19), Swapnil alias Aniket Nitin Kanse (19), Omkar Sachin Shendge (19), Nitin Eknath Patil (20) and Kiran Namdev Jadhav (19) all residents of Undri and Kondhwa Budrukh area.

Around 10:45am, Prem Yadav (17) and his friend Rohan Gaikwad (17) was passing Talab factory gate on a two-wheeler when the accused arrived in the area on another vehicle and splashed water from a pothole on the now-injured boy. As Yadav and Gaikwad raised an alarm, the assailants attacked them with sharp weapons, according to the complaint lodged by Yadav.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using weapons), 427 (mischief causing damage worth over ₹50), rioting, of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.