Three mobile phone snatching cases reported in city

In the first case, the Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against two unidentified persons who whisked away the mobile belonging to Krushna Ram Phuke, 25, a resident of Lokmanyanagar while he was walking home on November 29. The two accused were on a motorbike.

According to the police, the victim had completed his studies and was returning home when the incident took place. The mobile has been valued at ₹5,000 and further probe is underway, police said.

In the second case, Ganesh Shantaram Paygude has lodged a case with the Vishrambaug police that he was robbed of his mobile phone by unidentified persons while he was standing at Babu Genu Chowk on November 28.

The accused even made an online payment of ₹5,000 after obtaining personal access to the phone, police said.

In the third case, Omkar Vivek Borgaonkar, 32, a resident of Baner Pashan Link Road, has lodged a complaint that three persons riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile worth ₹40,000 while he was busy making an online booking an online cab at Sadhu Vaswani Chowk on November 30. No arrest has been made so far.