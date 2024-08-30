Three nabbed in Pune for stealing radio units from mobile towers

The Sahakarnagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons for stealing remote radio units, estimated to be worth ₹5.70 lakh, from mobile towers. The accused, identified as Akshay Shantaram Bodke, 26, of Bibvewadi; Ashish Ashok Shinde, 39, of Papavasti in Bibvewadi and Dilshad Mohammad Rafique, 32, of Kulutsav Society at Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa, were arrested with the radio units near KK Market. The accused, identified as Akshay Shantaram Bodke, 26, of Bibvewadi; Ashish Ashok Shinde, 39, of Papavasti in Bibvewadi and Dilshad Mohammad Rafique, 32, of Kulutsav Society at Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa, were arrested with the radio units near KK Market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Chhagan Kapase, senior inspector, Sahakarnagar Police Station, received tip-off that the accused would be arriving at KK Market to sell the radio units kept in sacks. The police recovered nine radio units from their possession.

Kapase said, “The stolen goods fetched high price in black market.”