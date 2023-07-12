Home / Cities / Pune News / Three booked for trespassing, wrongful restraint

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 12, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday booked three persons for alleged trespassing, and wrongful restraint.

The accused have been identified as Ruth Santosh Kamate, 34, a resident of Thergaon; Pooja Rajesh Kalal, 27, and Chandani Shimon Rathod, 34, of Wakad in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per the complaint filed by one Ushabai Shivaji Kambale, 39, resident of Rahatani in Pimpri-Chinchwad but hailing from Latur district, around 15 days ago, the three accused women approached her and introduced them as residents of Latur.

After some time, the trio gave her book to read, stated the complainant. When the complainant asked them she is unable to read, then they started reading some information in the book which had religious references.

The incident was repeated when they met the complainant on July 10. However, the complainant and her relative refused to listen anything even as one of the accused went on sharing the importance of the religious book. Later, Kambale’s relative dialled police helpline 100 and the cops brought the accused to police station and registered an FIR against them.

Wakad police station has filed a case under Sections 448 (house trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the IPC against the accused.

Atul Jadhav, sub-inspector, Wakad police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by Kambale, we have registered an FIR against the three persons and have issued them notices. They have to visit the police station within the next 3-4 days to record their statements.”

