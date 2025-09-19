Three women get judicial custody in Komkar murder case

Pune: A local court on Thursday sent three women accused Vrundawani Wadekar, Laxmi Andekar, and Sonali Andekar in the Ayush Komkar murder case to judicial custody, and the main accused and others to police custody till September 29. (Shutterstock)

Those in police custody include prime accused and gang leader Bandu Andekar, Krushna Andekar, Shivam Andekar, Abhishek Andekar, Aman Pathan, Munaf Pathan, Swaraj Wadekar, and Tushar Wadekar, among others.

Defence lawyer Manoj Mane argued that the police have already completed most part of the investigation, except the technical probe that does not require physical custody of accused.

According to the police, Pathan, who has a prior criminal record, was arrested for supplying firearms to the assailants. Advocate Mane claimed that Sonali was arrested solely on the basis of supplementary statements.

Meanwhile, police maintained that further custody of the accused is necessary to establish their roles in the conspiracy and to collect additional evidence.