Three-time BJP MLA from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap dies after long battle with cancer

Published on Jan 03, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away at private hospital early Tuesday morning after battling against cancer for the past three years, doctors treating him said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away at private hospital early Tuesday morning after battling against cancer for the past three years (HT FILE PHOTO)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away at private hospital early Tuesday morning after battling against cancer for the past three years (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away at private hospital early Tuesday morning after battling against cancer for the past three years, doctors treating him said. He was 59.

This is a second major jolt within a fortnight to BJP whose another MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune Mukta Tilak died last month due to cancer.

“This is second unfortunate incident for BJP. Passing away of Laxman Jagtap is like losing a family member. His health condition deteriorated a month ago,” said Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil.

Jagtap was first elected to state assembly in 2009, and later re-elected in 2014 and 2019. Before becoming legislator, he represented Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as a corporator.

His proximity to BJP grew in 2017 just before civic elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Few months ago, Jagtap was seen as travelling to Mumbai in ambulance to cast his vote during Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls.

As part of treating cancer, Jagtap went to United States last year. The last rites on Jagtap will be conducted at 7pm at a crematorium in Pimpri-Gurav, family members said.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
